As autumn approaches and for those ready to embrace hygge vibes for the season with a top-notch TV show, we're here to give you a comprehensive list of what not to miss from every genre.

With longer dark nights about to draw in, there's no better time to start preparing to go inside and switch on the TV.

Autumn has always been the premier season for television hits to launch and, with the unstoppable rise in streaming, we’ve got even more choice than ever.

Euronews Culture is here to help you narrow down and refine your options. Without further ado, here are our top ten must watch series for the season ahead.

The Crown

Where to watch it? Netflix

Release date? TBA

Starting with the one we’ve all, surely, been waiting for - the royal saga comes to an end with its final season, just as King Charles kicks off a new one in real life.

Series six will see Queen Elizabeth II played by Imelda Staunton. Previous actresses, Claire Foy and Oliver Colman, are set to return in cameos.

Royal romance: The Crown's final series will follow Prince William meeting his now wife Kate Justin Downing/Netflix

There are rumours that the series will begin with the death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and showrunners have been insisting the tragic event will be dealt with in a respectful manner.

With a focus on the ‘new generation’ of royals, keep an eye out for a young Prince William, who’ll be portrayed by both Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey.

The Wheel of Time

Where to watch it? Prime Video

Release date? Friday 1 September (series one is available now)

Following on from series one’s huge success, this enormously popular fantasy is back again. Based on Robert Jordan’s novels, the big-budget show follows Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a powerful member of a magical organisation and her group of potential world-saving young heroes.

This series, they’ll continue their quest to fulfil the prophecy to defeat the Dark One, a cosmic force of evil in the universe.

Considering there are 14 official books in the series, it’s unlikely they’ll wrap up the story this series but it’s well worth a watch anyway. The journey is as important as the destination right?!

Welcome to Wrexham

Where to watch it? Disney+

Release date? 13 September (series one is available now)

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are back again for more hijinks at the helm of the world's third oldest professional football club.

In 2020, the actors from the other side of the pond teamed up to buy the Red Dragons, a Welsh club of footballing underdogs.

Wrexham AFC's Co-Chairmen Ryan Reynolds (R) and Rob McElhenney at the club in November 2022 Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

The programme follows them as they work to turn the fortunes of the team around, all while acknowledging Rob and Ryan have very little experience in the world of football — or with working together.

All the action takes place in the working-class town of Wrexham and the club has dedicated fans hoping to bring their favourite players to glory. It’s a tall order but Rob and Ryan will keep doing their best to achieve that goal, all while bringing the Welsh community some welcome fame and attention. If the side's unlikely US tour this summer is anything to go by, then Wrexham is set to soar to new heights.

The Burning Girls

Where to watch it? Paramount+

Release date? October

If you like your drama on the noir side, this is one for your list.

By Hans Rosenfeldt — the brains behind the Scandi noir classic 'The Bridge' — the show is based on CJ Tudor’s bestseller of the same name.

Get spooky: The Burning Girls is set to be a creepy favourite Buccaneer Media/Paramount+/Joss Barratt

In the six-part series, Samantha Morton takes on the role of Reverend Jack Brooks, a bereaved single mother. She and her teenage daughter move to a small village looking for a fresh start but all is not as it seems. Their new home is hiding horrors and mysteries which date back centuries.

This is the perfect addition to your watch list for spooky season.

All the Light We Cannot See

Where to watch it? Netflix

Release date? 2 November

If historical dramas are your jam, you can’t go wrong with Steven Knight’s latest project.

The writer of runaway hits like 'Peaky Blinders' has adapted Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for this Netflix series.

Mark Ruffalo joins the ensemble cast for All the Light We Cannot See Netflix

Set in the Second World War, Aria Mia Loberti takes on the role of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager in occupied Paris’ who’s navigating life after the Nazi’s invasion.

Playing opposite Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, the ensemble cast is supported by Louis Hofmann, who’s set to play kind-hearted German radio technician Werner Pfennig.

The four-part drama promises to be faithful to the hugely popular book it’s based on and likely to be a must-watch this year.

Love & Death

Where to watch it? ITVX (Already out on HBO Max)

Release date? 7 September

It seems as though Hollywood can’t get enough of Candy Montgomery at the moment. Last year, Jessica Biel played the real life, murderous Texas housewife in Hulu series Candy and now Elizabeth Olsen is taking on the role.

In a departure from her part in Marvel favourite 'WandaVision', Olsen plays Montgomery in this series from US writer David E Kelley.

Kelley is a prolific writer ('Big Little Lies' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers') and this seven-episode series will likely be as popular.

Released in the US in the spring, we’ve had to wait a while for a European release but, given Kelley’s popularity, we think this true crime series will be worth the wait.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Where to watch it? Netflix

Release date? November

It’s hard to believe the hit South Korean show 'Squid Game' was released two years ago. To be honest, we’re still getting over the trauma.

Confirming that TV producers will try anything once, Netflix will see 456 real people take on 'Squid Game'-themed tasks to win a staggering $4.56 million (around €4.2m) — the largest ever prize for a reality show.

No deaths please: Squid Game is back on Netflix - but with a bloodless twist Netflix

Don’t worry though, the winner will be able to keep that amount — namely because, unlike in the original show, no one will die in the attempt.

Early reports suggest that while the tasks might not be deadly, they’ll absolutely be challenging. If cut-throat strategies, unholy alliances and betrayals are your thing, this will be the show for you this autumn.

Wilderness

Where to watch it? Prime Video

Release date? TBA

This is one of the most eagerly-awaited thrillers of the year — and for good reason.

Starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, the action follows Olivia and Will Taylor, a couple with a seemingly perfect marriage.

Appearances notwithstanding, something's very wrong. Will has had an affair and Olivia is aware of that fact.

After Will suggests a road trip to some of America’s National Parks, his wife begins to plot her revenge.

This adaptation of BE Jones’ bestselling thriller is set to have you on the edge of your seat right up until the climax.

Loki

Where to watch it? Disney+

Release date? 6 October (series one is available now)

Loki is back again for a second series — and Marvel Studios’ fans will be rejoicing.

The action will pick up where series one left off, following Tom Hiddleston’s time-hopping Loki with his friend Mobius (Owen Wilson) as they travel across the multiverse.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role in series two of Marvel favourite Loki Disney+

Last series saw them left with the chaotic aftermath created by Sylvie, one of Loki’s variants, who killed He Who Remains at the end of the show.

This time around, they’ll face even more threats, including Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors and timeslipper OB, a role taken on by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, who’s making his Marvel debut.

Culprits

Where to watch it? Disney+

Release date? TBA

Heist dramas are always gripping — and this looks to be no different.

Who doesn't enjoy a heist drama? Culprits is coming to appeal to crime caper fans Disney+

Starring the likes of the inimitable Gemma Arterton and Eddie Izzard, this eight-part crime comedy caper sees members of an elite gang of criminals bumped off one by one by an unknown serial killer.

Among all the fun and games, we’ll be encouraged to guess who is killing off the gang members and why. Could the murderer be a traitor from amongst their ranks or a mystery enemy? We can't wait to find out!