Argentina eatery scraps Holocaust-themed dishes from menu

The Honky Donky fast food eatery in Rafaela, Argentina, has scrapped its ‘Ana Frank burger’ and ‘Hitler fries’ after backlash from the local Jewish community.

The Comunidad Judía de Rafaela condemned the restaurant over the dishes, issuing a statement on its Facebook page stressing the organization’s “repulsion and indignation.”

“Given the public knowledge that a fast food outlet in our city trivially uses the names of Anne Frank and Adolf to name their products, the Rafaela Jewish Community expresses its deepest rejection and indignation, announcing that we will take legal action corresponding to the fact in question,” they wrote.

Among the other types of fries still on offer are the 'Benito', 'Gengis' and 'Mao', named respectively for the Italian fascist leader, the Mongolian conqueror and the Chinese communist dictator.

The 'Ana Frank' burger and 'Adolf' fries seen listed on promotional materials from Honky Donky Twitter (X) - Honky Donky

The chain will, however, no longer offer Holocaust-themed dishes named after Anne Frank and the Nazi dictator, and apologized for the marketing campaign on social media.

The 'Ana Frank' burger has been renamed for Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII before being beheaded. The restaurant also said it would soon roll out new hamburgers and fries named for more uplifting figures such as Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and the Dalai Lama.

Already plagued with the reputation as a safe haven for Nazi Germans after WWII, the eatery has not done the South American state any favours. Indeed, following Germany’s defeat in 1945, Argentine President Juan Perón had his intelligence service facilitate escape routes for some ex-Nazi officials, specifically those with scientific and technical knowledge. These included infamous Nazis like Adolf Eichmann and the Nazi Angel of Death, Josef Mengele.