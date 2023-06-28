More than 250 photographs from Paul McCartney's personal archive are being displayed for the first time as part of a major exhibition at the newly reopened National Portrait Gallery in London.

Ever wondered what life would look like through the camera lens of one of the most famous cultural figures of all time?

London's newly opened National Portrait Gallery is showcasing over 250 never-before-seen photographs, all taken by the legendary Beatles singer, Paul McCartney.

Titled, 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm', the exhibition offers a truly unique and intimate glimpse into the band's evolution during this pivotal period and the whirlwind of 'Beatlemania'.

Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said the collection provides a chance “to see, for the very first time Beatlemania from the inside out.”

From behind-the-scenes portraits of the Fab Four in their hometown of Liverpool to vibrant snapshots of Miami Beach, McCartney's images serve as a visual narrative, documenting The Beatles' evolution from beloved British musicians to international superstars.

You have the entire summer to go visit this must-see exhibition, but do keep in mind that its doors will close on 1 October 2023.

Ringo Starr, London, 1963-4. Credit: Paul McCartney/National Portrait Gallery

John Lennon in Paris, London, January 1964. Credit: Paul McCartney/National Portrait Gallery

Photographers, Central Park, New York, 1964. Credit: Paul McCartney/National Portrait Gallery

The crowds chasing us in A Hard Day's Night were based on moments like this. Taken out the back of our car on West Fifty-Eight. New York, February, 1964. Credit: Paul McCartney/National Portrait Gallery

Self-portraits in a mirror, Paris, 1964. Credit: Paul McCartney/National Portrait Gallery

John and George, Paris, 1964. Credit: Paul McCartney/National Portrait Gallery