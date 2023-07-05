Mack was sentenced in 2021 for manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for cult-like group NXIVM.

The US television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.

Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Mack, 40, was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. Her release was first reported by the Albany Times-Union.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the show Smallville, was arrested in 2018 and was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

NXIVM - pronounced "nexium" - started in 1998 as a self-help programme, with the tagline "working to build a better world". Raniere was found guilty of overseeing a "slave and master" system within the group.

Mack avoided a longer prison term (as much as 17 years) by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against Raniere, who was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex-trafficking charges. Mack helped prosecutors mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included brainwashed women who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

Mack would later repudiate Raniere and express “remorse and guilt” before her sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

In a letter before sentencing, Mack begged forgiveness from her victims: "This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life. I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."