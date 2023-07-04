From 6 to 9 July, France will host a festival showcasing the best of Indian culture, featuring performances from Shakti and Amjad Ali Khan.

India and France are set to celebrate their 25th anniversary of strategic partnership with the upcoming Namasté France festival, scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 July 2023.

The partnership was launched on 26 January 1998 during President Jacques Chirac's visit to India, and signifies the shared determination of both countries to enhance their strategic independence.

Namasté France 2023, organised by the Embassy of India in Paris with support from the Indian government's Ministry of Culture, will be taking place at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre in Boulogne-Billancourt.

The festival serves as an extension of the commitment to cultural exchange made during a joint declaration by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in August 2019, when the Indian Prime Minister visited France.

In addition, it acts as a prelude to Modi's upcoming visit to France, where he will be the guest of honour at the 14 July Bastille Day parade.

What is happening at Namasté France 2023?

Photo of Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash Credit: Namasté France 2023

Namasté France will span six days and offer a diverse range of India's cultural traditions and contemporary arts.

Attendees can expect a vibrant showcase of classical art, folk performances, yoga workshops, Bollywood dance sessions, photography exhibitions, crafts, and gastronomy, providing an immersive experience in the Indian cultural landscape.

The festival organisers have curated a carefully planned programme, which features the participation of numerous internationally acclaimed artists, some of whom have been honoured with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, and Grammy Awards.

The lineup includes unmissable performances from the likes of master sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, mesmerising vocalist Bombay Jayashri, Grammy-nominated composer Ricky Kej, and the legendary band Shakti.

Have you ever longed to master the graceful moves of traditional kathak? Or perhaps you yearn to discover enlightenment through meditation?. If so, be sure to explore the festival's various yoga sessions and dance classes.

Visitors can even attend a workshop teaching people how to tie a saree and a turban the Indian way.

To explore the full program of events and secure tickets for this incredible celebration of Indian culture, we encourage you to visit the festival's official website and make your bookings now.

Namasté France 2023 runs from 6 to 9 July at La Seine Musical building.