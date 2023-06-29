Stormzy joins growing league of celebrity football club owners

Rapper Stormzy becomes joint owner of a lower league British football club and joins a number of celebrities investing in the sport.

UK Rapper Stormzy and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha are set to become joint owners of the British non-League club AFC Croydon.

The pair are part of a three-man consortium which has agreed a deal to acquire the assets of the south London side which plays in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division; the ninth tier of English football.

From showbiz to sport

Football clubs have often been a lucrative and thriving business but have recently gained the attention and investment interest of celebrities.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the owners of Wrexham AFC, with the club increasing its income from merchandise, media rights and sponsorships since the deal was made in 2021.

Lebron James owned a minority stake in Liverpool for more than a decade while Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan became a part owner of AFC Bournemouth last December.

In 2018 Ex-England football captain David Beckham became president of the US Major League Football franchise Inter Miami to join the league of celebrities buying a slice of football clubs in the UK and around the world