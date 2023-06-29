By Euronews with AP

Madonna was rushed into the ICU after a 'serious bacterial infection', forcing her to postpone her upcoming tour.

Pop sensation Madonna was rushed to an intensive care unit (ICU) on 24 June. Her team have reported that she was suffering with a "serious bacterial infection", while family members have come forward over fears that they "may lose her".

Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in the ICU after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

A relative of the 'Material Girl' singer told MailOnline: "For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst."

"That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation."

On 15 July, Madonna was due to kick off her Celebration tour in Vancouver, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of her debut single.

The Celebration tour is scheduled to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among other cities, and its first leg was slated to end on 7 October in Las Vegas.

Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.