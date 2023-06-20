Robbie Williams brought a headline set at Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands to a halt, saying he was struggling with Long Covid.

After only three songs, Robbie Williams stopped his concert at the Pinkpop festival at Megaland in Landgraaf in the Netherlands on Saturday night. Despite sweltering summer temperatures, the 49-year-old Briton cited Long Covid as the cause.

Williams had been playing songs from his new album ‘XXV’, named after his 25 years career in music, and was scheduled to play until midnight. According to some reports, Williams has hardly sung at his recent performances.

Covid-19 expert Ralf Wittenbrink wrote on Twitter that after the third song, Robbie Williams asked the band to stop: “I'm fucked,” he said, out of breath. “It’s Long Covid, I’ve got Long Covid. It’s not my fucking age, you fuckers,” Robbie Williams took multiple breaks between songs and also talked about his depression.

Despite bringing the Dutch show to a halt over his struggles with Long Covid, the next night, Williams stunned a home crowd at the Isle of Wight Festival. Performing once again after ex-One Direction member Nial Horran, the Take That singer took to the stage for a triumphant set at Seaclose Park in Newport.

How common is Long Covid?

The Robert Koch Institute writes, “The exact incidence of Long COVID still cannot be reliably estimated.” Several studies estimate that about 10 percent of patients with Covid-19 still have Long Covid six months later.

According to the median clinics, the three most common Long Covid symptoms are fatigue (58%), headache (44%) and attention deficits (27%).