Culture Re-View: The best quotes from 'Sex and the City'

6 June 1998: ‘Sex and the City’ struts onto the screen

Exactly 25 years ago today, the first episode of ‘Sex and the City’ premiered on HBO. An instant success, ‘Sex and the City’ followed the life of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as a lifestyle journalist who puts the relationship ups and downs of herself and her three best friends Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) into her weekly column.

‘Sex and the City’ was a revelation, bringing themes of sexuality to the screen in a way that had been previously scorned. Through the four friends’ exploits, a more unvarnished look at sexual politics were dissected, as well as highlighting the social lives of young professional women like never before.

Based on writer Candace Bushnell's actual column of the same name, the series was written and produced by Michael Patrick King and ran for six seasons, coming to an end in 2004. Two films followed as well as a sequel series ‘And Just Like That…’ in 2021 and 2021. We looked back on just how brilliant the return of Carrie Bradshaw was in our yearly culture review here.

'And Just Like That...' HBO

Despite the success of the series, on and off-set feuds led Cattrall to distance herself from her co-stars, in particular Jessica Parker. The character of Samantha supposedly leaves New York after a fight with Carrie and only appears via text message and, on one occasion, a note with a bunch of funeral flowers; impressively one of the most tear jerking moments of the whole affair.

A surprise announcement last week came that Cattrall would reprise the role of Samantha for a cameo in the finale of season two, intended to air later this year.

To celebrate the 25 year anniversary ‘Sex and the City’, here are some of its most iconic quotes.

I used to think those people who sat alone at Starbucks writing on their laptops were pretentious posers. Now I know: They are people who have recently moved in with someone.

Said by Carrie. As a fellow journalist, it’s hard not to relate.

I’m looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can’t-live-without-each-other love.

Carrie really was the Jane Austen for the 21st century.

Men cheat for the same reason that dogs lick their balls… because they can.

Samantha was always a font of wisdom. Here she basically gives the ‘Sex and the City’ equivalent of a lesson in French existentialism.

I love you, but I love me more.

Another slam-dunk from Samantha. This is the kind of self-love that stopped Cattrall appearing in the follow up series though.

Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.

Finally, a gem of wisdom from Carrie. The world has changed and it’s all the better for it as far as she’s aware.