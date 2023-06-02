The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor won't be charged after a two year investigation of a woman's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017, Los Angeles prosecutors say.

Armie Hammer will not face charges following a long investigation of a woman's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017.

Los Angeles prosecutors announced the decision after an inquiry into the claims that started in 2021.

Taking to Instagram after an extended public silence, the actor wrote, “I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name has been cleared”.

He also thanked the district attorney’s office who, in a statement, said, “In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime”.

Tiffiny Blacknell, director of communications for the district attorney, added, "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt”.

36-year-old Hammer had his career derailed in early 2021 following allegations of sexual violence from women and he has not worked in Hollywood since then.

He left the Jennifer Lopez rom-com ‘Shotgun Wedding’, as well as Paramount+ series ‘The Offer’ - about the making of cinema classic ‘The Godfather’ and was also dropped by WME, his agents.

Hammer (R) poses with 'Call Me By Your Name' co-star Timothee Chalamet in 2018 Contigo/2018 Getty Images

At the time, a woman using only her first name appeared at a news conference and alleged Hammer had raped her, slammed her head against a wall and behaved in a generally violent manner.

“I tried to get away but he wouldn’t let me”, the woman said, “I thought that he was going to kill me”.

The woman’s then-attorney, Gloria Allred, said she had filed a report with police and the LAPD revealed they were investigating Hammer.

The alleged victim said she was 20 years old when she and Hammer met via Facebook and began a relationship in 2016 which ran until 2020.

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler released a screenshot at the time of a text message from the woman to Hammer in which she expressed a desire for rough, forceful sex with him. The actor’s response was that he no longer wanted a relationship with her.

Hammer in happier times with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers 2018 Invision

During the tumultuous relationship, Hammer was married to television personality Elizabeth Chambers; they later divorced in 2020.

The actor shot to fame after playing twins in 2010’s ‘The Social Network’ and is also known for his starring roles in 2017’s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and 2013’s ‘The Lone Ranger’.

Speaking on behalf of Hammer, attorney Andrew Brettler refuted any and all allegations made against the star, explaining that his interactions with every one of his sexual partners “have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory”.