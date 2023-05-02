Love music? Love orgasms? Well, it turns out that Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 can induce more than musical ecstasy...

Cast yourself back to the best concert you’ve ever been to. I mean, we’re talking about a really good gig here.

Now think about a particularly earth shattering orgasm.

Well, one woman attending a concert performed by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra at the Walt Disney Concert Hall made those two worlds gloriously collide.

Indeed, audience members reported that a concert attendee on Friday night (28 April) delivered her own stirring performance by making a loud, moaning sound, which, supposedly, was a full-blown orgasm.

This happened while the orchestra was performing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. A wonderful piece, so we here at Euronews Culture aren’t in the least bit surprised.

An audio clip purporting to capture the woman’s moment of ecstasy has gone viral:

“A woman in the audience had (a) loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement,” tweeted British composer Magnus Fiennes, the brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, who was in attendance. “Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on.”

However, in a reply to Fiennes’ tweet, another attendee suggested the moan could have been something quite different. “I was there. This is not what happened. The poor woman had a breakdown of some sort,” he replied. “Speaking to Elim after the concert (we are friends since out time together at U of M) and we were all worried it was a medical emergency. Please have more respect.”

Fiennes replied: “I ran all possible scenarios, Tourette's even. Was in close proximity and had no less than 8 other friends coincidentally attending- all had reached a similar conclusion. She remained for the rest of the show, her demeanour was in evidence. My corroborated take is merely an observation. Respect maintained.”

Meanwhile, a report from the Los Angeles Times quoted concert-goer Molly Grant, who described the sound as a “scream / moan.” She said that she saw a woman heavily breathing, sitting with her partner. “Her partner was smiling and looking at her - like in an effort to not shame her,” Grant said. “It was quite beautiful.”

Whether it's Tchaikovsky or Huxley's Blaster Beam, many have researched the potential correlation between deep vibrations and the female orgasm Instagram

For some orgasmic context, the LA Philharmonic’s online program notes include this description of the second movement of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5:

“The (...) luscious main theme was adapted for a popular love song; Tchaikovsky’s skilful orchestration, however, lifts the mood from sentimentality to high Romanticism. The movement’s principal melody is presented in a memorable solo by the horn, followed by other appealing woodwind solos.”

Appealing indeed... Pyotr Ilyich, you cad.

Don’t be surprised if downloads of Tchaikovsky start going through the roof. And once you’ve stopped snickering at the back (it’s your own time you’re wasting), there have been claims that certain musical notes can induce orgasms.

In 2017, a bass guitarist claimed that he asked his girlfriend to sit on his bass amp and played the F# note. It was apparently a rollicking success.

Before everyone starts buying bass guitars and appropriate amps, the answer to this orgasm-triggering feat may lie in the fact that orgasms have a lot to do with vibrations. And while the fantasy of someone climaxing on sound alone can seem a bit far-fetched, some theories have been explored...

Take the Blaster Beam, an instrument invented by Craig Huxley.

It is a concept electric musical instrument consisting of a 12 to 18-foot long metal beam strung with numerous tensed wires under which are mounted electric guitar pickups which can be moved to alter the sound produced. It looks like this:

Craig Huxley and his Blaster Beam craighuxley.com

The instrument produces deep notes (the lowest note, even below the ‘E’ note on the piano) and therefore, deeper vibrations. Huxley claimed that his creation could induce a female orgasm with one note, simply by having them sit in the room where it’s being played.

File this under 'urban myth', but apparently the note was included in the 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture and that when this was performed in 1990 in New York, several women in the audience all spontaneously came.

This prompted Australian radio station 2SER-FM to conduct an experiment in which they played a continuous loop of a blaster beam performance, asking their female listeners to report any stimulation they experienced. On this occasion, disappointingly, none of the show's listeners reported any arousal whatsoever.

Huxley maintained that the Blaster Beam triggers a “sacral chakra” two inches below the naval and a “root chakra” at the bottom of the spine.

Make of that what you will.

As for the Euronews Culture team, we’ll not only be playing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 on repeat to see if anything happens, but also chuckling to some of the social media posts that have decried from the LA Philharmonic incident.

Here are our three favourites (so far):

Short and simple.

A powerful era begins...

"Tchaikussy."

Bravo, maestro.