By Frederic Ponsard

Turkish artist 'No More Lies' paints frescoes with political messages from Istanbul to Brussels

No More Lies is one of Istanbul's most notable artists.

Born in Ankara in 1969, he dedicated his life to street art in the pandemic.

He paints the walls of his city with giant frescoes like the Origami Deer which is close to the Dolmabahçe Palace on the banks of the Bosphorus.

His giant murals are subtly political, his colourful deer piece highlights global warming and forest fires.

Some people lie, and everyone knows those lies. That's why I try to say, 'Please stop lying and let's live together, whatever you do, or whatever you have to carry or behave. No More Lies Artist

He has made panels for the Istanbul metro, such as a fresco dedicated to the feminine genius.

Modern neighbourhoods are also a perfect playground, with a multi-storey car park serving as the concrete canvas for a work devoted to large marine animals threatened with extinction...

His latest achievement has just been completed in Brussels this week, at the invitation of the 'Balkan Trafik festival' which brings together each year in Belgium the cultures of countries in South-Eastern Europe.