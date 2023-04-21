Today is National Tea Day, but apparently, the UK is no longer a nation of tea lovers.

According to a survey conducted by the Tea Group of more than 2,000 consumers, 55 per cent said they preferred a herbal or other alternative tea.

Díaz Ayub, of the Tea Group, said the future of tea was “much more diverse, with a new generation of tea drinkers who are moving beyond the traditional brew”, reports the Times.

According to the survey, the most popular alternative was green tea, followed by Earl Grey, and a quarter said they drank tea for their well-being.

Builders tea Canva

I personally can't stand either. I don't understand the craze over herbal tea and get quite fed up with people preaching about its benefits. Green tea actually makes me feel quite sick when drinking it.

I've tried other herbal tears, even expensive ones, and I really WANT to like them, but they are just watery and disappointing. To taste half decent I have to pour a bucket of sugar in it, and that really defeats the health-giving benefits surely? I'd rather have a hot orange squash.

Besides, like most other Brits nowadays, I prefer a coffee at 11 o'clock these days, especially as I have a nice Nespresso machine and milk frother. But two a day max.

I definitely do not understand why anyone would have an espresso after their evening meal, as always offered here in France. Are they not concerned about going to sleep later?

Amusingly, a recent YouGov survey found that Germans and Swedes drink more (black) tea than Brits. The French and Danes are the most likely to say they don’t take tea. But then in France, it's still normal to have a glass of wine at lunch rather than anything sans alcohol.

This lack of love for black tea (herbals seem quite popular) definitely shows, as in my experience as I cannot get decent teabags in France unless I go to a shop's "British" section. No matter how long you brew the 'home' brands they still come out like watered-down milk. And if ordered in a shop it's often brewed in various confused ways, producing the same watery concoction.

How do you brew your tea?

The study also found that most people brewed their tea in a mug, with only a third using a teapot or other method. But the big question is "Tiffy" or "Miffy", apparently. For those unaware, Tiffy = tea first and Miffy = milk first. It might sound innocuous, but wars have been started over less.

According to the survey, people said that tea made them feel “calm and relaxed” or “comforted” and nearly half the population (47 per cent) said they drink five cups or fewer a day.

I can understand this, In fact, I'm about to make a brew now, as I need a screen break - and it's not quite lunchtime yet and I need something to stave off the hunger...