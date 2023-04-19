Celebrating King Charles III's new reign with a... coronation quiche?

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in the UK next month, the British Royal Family wants everyone to get a slice of the action.

Continuing a tradition of launching a tie-in recipe with every major royal occasion, Charles’ coronation has its own dish for the public to chow down on as he ascends to his golden throne. Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort have decided the perfect dish to celebrate their big day will be… the coronation quiche.

The eggy tart (the royal quiche, not any member of the associated family) has been chosen by the King and Queen Consort with a recipe by royal chef Mark Flanagan. It’s recommended as the centrepiece of any coronation parties held across the nation.

The palace has released a recipe and video to help people make the quiche, which features cheddar cheese, spinach and tarragon. While the original recipe does include lard, they’ve noted that vegetarians can adapt it to suit their tastes.

The inspiration behind the coronation quiche is to create a dish that can be enjoyed widely across the UK, and its versatility of being served hot or cold means that home cooks won't have to worry about rushing around an oven during the ceremony.

This isn’t the first royal occasion to feature a tie-in dish. Just last year, Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated with the Platinum Pudding, a lemon swiss roll and amaretti trifle.

But for anyone who’s found themselves in the sandwich aisle of a British shop will know, there will always be one coronation dish that stands head and shoulders above the others. Coronation chicken, invented to celebrate the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II is the true king of the bougie buffet.

Originally named “Poulet Reine Elizabeth” and likely inspired by George V’s jubilee chicken in 1935, coronation chicken combines chicken, mayonnaise, curry powder, dried apricots and almonds.

Coronation chicken - god tier sandwich filler Canva

While Charles’ coronation quiche highlights the best of British produce, coronation chicken took inspiration from the kitchen of a typical 50s household with a nod to the wider Commonwealth through the use of curry powder. Much like the new quiche, it could also be prepared in advance for hungry partiers come coronation day.

It’s hardly sophisticated by today’s dining standards, and the imperial associations can make me a little queasy, but you can’t beat a good coronation chicken as one of the mightiest sandwich fillers in the nation, 70 years later.

If you’d like to try the coronation quiche, here’s the official recipe:

x1 20cm Flan Tin

Serves 6

Ingredients

Pastry

125g plain flour

Pinch of salt

25g cold butter, diced

25g lard

2 tablespoons milk

Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry

Filling

125ml milk

175ml double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,

Salt and pepper

100g grated cheddar cheese,

180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g cooked broad beans or soya beans

Method

To make the pastry…

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your finger tips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb like texture.

Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough.

Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes