Eurovision 2023 is just around the corner.

The highly anticipated final of Europe's beloved song contest, taking place in Liverpool on 13 May, is sure to bring us an unforgettable night of music, performances, and the nail-biting vote count.

But have you ever wondered which countries have been the most successful in Eurovision history?

Who has racked up the most points and won the hearts of millions of viewers across Europe?

Well, fear not, as a recent study published by Startle has tallied up the total number of points each nation has been awarded in Eurovision finals to date, spanning all the way back to the first ever contest in 1956.

Here are the top five countries who have tallied the most points in Eurovision finals:

1. Sweden

Swedish pop group Abba pose after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Waterloo". Olle Lindeborg/AP

According to the study, Sweden takes the crown as Europe's most loved nation in Eurovision finals, with an astonishing 5,888 points under its belt from 60 appearances.

Sweden has won the competition six times so far, and its contestants have consistently charmed both the juries and the viewers with their catchy melodies and impressive performances.

I mean who doesn't love a bit of ABBA?

2. United Kingdom

Coming in at second is this year's host on behalf of Ukraine, the United Kingdom.

Despite the country being no stranger to the nil points trophy (failing to score a single point in both 2003 and 2021), contestants from the UK have appeared in the Eurovision finals 64 times and have tallied 4,546 points to date.

In fact, Sam Ryder, the UK's 2022 entrant, scored the most points for the country in a final ever, with over 460 points for his intergalactic song "Space Man".

Can Mae Muller, the UK's rising star, maintain the UK's successful Eurovision streak with her sassy tune "I Wrote A Song"?

3. Italy

Italian band Maneskin performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. AP Photo

Italy takes the third spot in the study, with a total of 4,509Eurovision points.

The country has won the competition three times so far, most recently in 2021, when the rock band Måneskin mesmerised the audience with their electrifying performance of "Zitti E Buoni". The band received an impressive 524 points.

On average, each of Italy's final appearances has scored 98 points, showcasing their consistent success in the contest. Bravo, Italia!

4. France

Oh là là! France secures the fourth position in Eurovision with 4,269 total points, with a total of five wins under their belt.

However, their most recent win dates all the way back to 1977 with Marie Myriam's enchanting tune "L'oiseau et l'enfant".

But hey, don't count them out just yet! The bookies seem to have their eyes on France's 2023 contestant La Zarra, ranking her in their top ten favourites list this year. Maybe she'll pull off a surprise victory for the country and bring them back to Eurovision glory.

5. Norway

Rounding up the top five is Norway, with 3,706 total points for its final appearances.

Interestingly, Norway's 2009 winner, Alexander Rybak, holds the record for the highest margin of victory in Eurovision history, with his track "Fairytale".

He received a whopping 387 points in the final, a staggering 169 points ahead of the runners-up, Iceland.

The countries with the most points in Eurovision finals Courtesy: startle

But what about the newcomers and underdogs of Eurovision?

While the top five countries may have the advantage of decades of participation, there are some nations that have made a remarkable impact with much fewer appearances.

Let's take a closer look at these hidden gems that have shone bright on the Eurovision stage, defying the odds and leaving their mark in the contest's history.

These countries have the highest total average points:

1. Bulgaria

Kristian Kostov from Bulgaria waits for the voting stage during the Eurovision Final in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Bulgaria, with 15 Eurovision appearances and 5 times in the final, take the top spot for total average final points.

Despite never winning the competition, Bulgarian contestants have consistently delivered outstanding performances, averaging an impressive 283 points per final appearance – the highest average among all participating nations.

In 2017, Kristian Kostov, who performed "Beautiful Mess", secured an extraordinary second-place finish with 615 points, the highest score ever achieved by Bulgaria in Eurovision history.

2. Australia

Another country that has made a striking impact in a relatively short period of time is Australia.

Since their debut in 2015, Australian contestants have reached the final 6 times out of 9 appearances, with an average score of 231 points per final performance (the second highest average of any other nation).

In fact, just one year after their debut, Australian singer Dami Im secured a remarkable second-place finish with a staggering 511 points, making her a standout performer in Eurovision history.

3. Serbia & Montenegro

Serbia & Montenegro may have only participated in Eurovision together three times, but their average score of 200 points per final appearance is certainly noteworthy.

In their debut contest in 2004, the talented Željko Joksimović wowed the audience with his moving performance of "Lane moje", securing a second-place finish.

However, they narrowly missed out on the top spot, losing to Ukraine's "Wild Dances", performed by Ruslana.

4. Ukraine

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP

Ukraine is another country that has truly rocked the Eurovision stage, participating 19 times and making it to the finals 17 times!

With an average score of 199 points per final appearance, Ukraine has consistently delivered top-notch performances.

Last year was especially memorable for Ukraine, as the sensational Kalush Orchestra took home the coveted glass trophy with their incredibly moving performance of "Stefania".

This year, Ukraine's entry is already generating buzz, with the electronic music duo Tvorchi considered as one of the top favorites to win it all.

With their pumping track "Heart of Steel", they are ready to set the stage on fire and keep Ukraine's Eurovision success story going strong.

5. Russia

Despite Russia's past as one of the most successful countries in recent Eurovision history, the nation currently faces an ongoing ban from the competition in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.

Russia first made its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest back in 1994 and went on to win the competition in 2008, with Dima Bilan's performance of "Believe". Overall, Russia have an impressive average score of 160 points per final appearance.

However, the current ban has cast a shadow of uncertainty over their future participation in the contest.