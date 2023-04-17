More sex please, we're Spanish! Spain says 'sí' to open relationships

Spain appears to be warming up to the idea of open relationships as almost half of Spaniards say it’s okay to have multiple sexual partners at the same time.

According to a survey by Spain’s Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), more than 47% of respondents said they agree or strongly agree that a person can have more than one active sexual relationship at once.

That’s an increase of 10% since the previous survey in October 2021.

The poll also found a growing trend towards open relationships, with more than 41% of Spaniards saying that partners can have sex with other people outside their relationship without getting romantically involved with them.

Despite this, the country that brought us Don Juan still has a strong belief in the power of love, according to the survey.

Almost 70% of respondents agree that ‘true love can conquer all’, and another 80% said that if someone is truly in love with their partner, they will be faithful forever.

To top it all off, the vast majority of Spanish people don’t mind if their partner is less attractive, less educated or earns less money than them.

The CIS is a government agency that gauges public opinion on sociological issues. The survey targeted almost 2,500 citizens and was the agency’s third look into Spain’s view on social relationships in a post-pandemic world.

In addition to its questions on romantic relationships, the CIS quizzed people on their overall satisfaction with their family lives. Just over 41% rated their satisfaction a 10 out of 10, compared to 31% complete satisfaction with their friendships and 37% with their partner – all of which are slightly down from the previous survey.