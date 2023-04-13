Lucid Air scoops 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year prize

Lucid Air has been named Luxury Car of the Year at the prestigious 2023 World Car Awards.

The announcement was made at the New York-based International Auto Show, where a jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries picked their top choice from a list of eligible vehicles via secret ballot.

Lucid Air was chosen from an initial entry list of 16 luxury vehicles, picked from all over the world, followed by a shortlist of three finalists. The Lucid Air, which is said to have the longest-range for any EV currently on the market, beat out the BMW 7 Series / i7 and the Genesis G90 to take the prestigious prize.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of the Lucid Group said: “We are honoured to receive this World Car award, which further reinforces my belief that the Lucid Air is the best car available in the world today".

Lucid Motors' Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson poses with the Air model in 2016 Copyright MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

In addition to receiving the World Luxury Car of the Year Award, the Lucid Air has been taking the world of motoring by storm.

It has recently received the 2023 Newsweek Disruptor Award for Powertrain, in recognition for its groundbreaking Electric Vehicle (EV) technology and was in the US News & World Report’s 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars list as Best Luxury Electric Car.

The car does not come cheap, with the cheapest of four variants, Air Pure, coming in at $87,400 (approximately €79,250) with the most expensive in the range, Air Sapphire, costing a staggering $249,000 (around €225,775).

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that the Lucid Air appeared in the trailer for season 4 of the hit HBO show Succession. Following the uber-rich Roy family, the car is a fitting mode of transport for members of a media dynasty - although it’s not yet clear which of the characters we love to hate are behind the wheel.