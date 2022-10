Activists from the climate action group, Just Stop Oil, have sprayed orange paint on the showroom windows of luxury car brands Ferrari, Bugatti and Bentley in London.

According to the group, two of its activists began spraying paint from fire extinguishers onto the dealerships at Berkeley Square and on Bruton Street around 8.30 a.m.

The Metropolitan Police said it had arrested two people for criminal damage at the Ferrari and Bentley garages.

