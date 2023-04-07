Rap star Coolio died of fentanyl overdose according to coroner

'Gangsta’s Paradise' rapper Coolio suffered an accidental death from the effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine last year, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The county agency also cited cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the body, as a “significant condition.”

Investigators also determined Coolio’s severe asthma and cigarette smoking played a role in his death.

Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey also confirmed the cause of death.

Coolio - born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. on 1 August 1963 - was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend's LA house on 28 September 2022 at the age of 59.

Coolio won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for 'Gangsta’s Paradise', the 1995 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song 'Pastime Paradise'.

Fentanyl is a synthetic and extremely potent opioid, about 50 times stronger than heroin. The US Drug Enforcement Administration has called it the "deadliest drug threat facing this country." Earlier this week, a drug dealer pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to The Wire actor Michael K. Williams, leading to his death.