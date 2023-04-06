The Beatles go Ukrainian ahead of Eurovision

The Beatles Statue in Liverpool just got a makeover.

The Fab Four have been dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothing ahead of Eurovision, with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr draped with white Vyshyvankas in Pier Head.

The embroidered shirts, which are a national costume, have been sourced from the war-torn state.

Ukrainian holiday Vyshyvanka Day, which usually takes place in the third week of May, sees the country’s residents embrace their folk history and wear traditional costumes.

The Beatles figures will feature in the BBC’s coverage of the event next month, as Liverpool was chosen to host Eurovision considering the UK was the runner-up last year and winners Ukraine continue to face the Russian invasion.

The BBC has said Ukraine will be a “rich ribbon running through” the event, and the colours of the Ukrainian flag have been seen around Liverpool, including on the Superlambanana sculpture.

The Superlambanana sculpture in Liverpool PA MEDIA

Eurovision 2023 will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool. The semi-finals will take place on 9 and 11 May, while the grand final is on 13 May and will also be broadcast in cinemas.