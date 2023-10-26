Are The Beatles about to release their ‘final’ song?

Could the mysterious casette tape projections onto famous Beatles landmarks be teasing the band’s 'final' song?

The Beatles appear to be teasing the release of their last single by projecting artwork across famous landmarks in Liverpool associated with the band.

In June, Paul McCartney confirmed plans for The Beatles to release one final song in 2023.

During an interview with the BBC, McCartney revealed: “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we’ve just finished it up, it’ll be released this year.”

Though he did not mention the song by name, it is believed that the track the 1978 song ‘Now And Then’.

McCartney claimed The Beatles used artificial intelligence to bring the track to life. However, he later clarified the usage of AI, which was only used by the band to clean up recordings and confirmed Lennon’s authentic voice will be heard on the upcoming release.

The former Beatle also said there was a “good side” to AI but also a “scary side”.

“We will just have to see where that leads."

There is still yet to be an official release date - although Ringo Starr did recently say that “it should’ve been out already.”

However, speculation is at its peak after a cryptic post was shared on social media, depicting an orange and white cassette tape, which reads: “Type I Normal Position”. There are also a series of words which are deliberately blurred in the picture.

The image also features on the homepage of the Fab Four’s official website.

Additionally, The Beatles projected the cassette across sites in Liverpool overnight. These locations include The Cavern Club, Strawberry Field, Penny Lane, Lennon’s childhood home, and the Sgt. Pepper Bistro in the city centre.

The mysterious cassette tape projected onto the wall of the Cavern Club Universal Music

The cassette tape projected onto the wall next to John Lennon’s childhood home Universal Music

Watch this space...