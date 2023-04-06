From luxury fashion to hospitality, Dolce & Gabbana is looking to spread its proverbial wings and move into the property market across Europe, America and Asia.

After a deep dive into the world of perfumery, luxury homeware and a jump into the metaverse with NFT collections, the major Italian fashion house wants to acquire real estate. And probably quite a lot of it.

The firm owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana has announced plans to establish residential housing in the United States and Spain; while also hosting a hospitality project in the Maldives,

According a statement on D&G's Twitter account, the plan will “reinforce the lifestyle element inherent in its DNA.”

Co-founders of D&G, Stefano Gabbana (left) and Domenico Dolce (right) at a Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan, Italy. Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

Under construction

The Italian firm has already shown its willing to go where other brands may fear to tread after sponsoring the lavish showbiz wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker last year. It also launched its beauty division and its home collection.

In Miami, Florida, the Italian label is teaming up with New York-based JDS Development Group, which has recently been in the news for developing Steinway Tower, the world’s thinnest skyscraper, while in Spain, the Italian label is collaborating with Sierra Blanca Estates, a leading real estate agency for luxury homes in Marbella and the Costa del Sol.

For its first hotel project, D&G has chosen Maldives, the tropical island country in the heart of the Indian Ocean, where it’s working with the Saudi luxury property developer, Dar Global.

Part of Saudi’s largest real estate company, Dar Al Arkan, Dar Global has famously worked with other luxury brands including Versace, Elie Saab, and Missoni, and is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange.