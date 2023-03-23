Fashion Week is coming to Egypt!

The country’s Fashion and Design Council announced this week that the first ever showcase will take place in May.

The event’s opening night on 12 May will be held at the Cairo Egyptian Museum in the capital and will feature the work of prominent Egyptian fashion designers.

Egyptian culture has long been a source of inspiration for international design houses, including powerhouses like Chanel, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, so organisers feel like it’s now is the right time to hold their own Fashion Week.

Chanel showing an Egyptian-inspired collection at New York' Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018 2018 Invision

The first edition of the fashion spectacular will have the theme ‘Past, Present and Future’.

One of the founders of Egypt’s Fashion and Design Council explained the reasoning behind it, saying: "The past because, of course, our designers should be inspired by our culture, by our heritage. (They can) use all the materials we have that have been used for thousands of years. The present, because we do live in the present and we are very much aware of what is going on in the world and the future because we know where everything is going, where we should be in a few years".

Another founder, Paul Antaki, says the current difficult economic situation in the country is a good reason to encourage people to utilise local manufacturers, designers and brands.

"We think that it is the right time to tell people that here in Egypt without importing, you can dress from Egyptian products, fabrics, styles, and designers”, says Antaki. “Everything is here around you. Why do you have to go and look for imported products?"

Models in Egyptian-inspired creations for Givenchy's Autumn/Winter 2016-2017 RTW fashion show AP

The organisers have expressed their pride over the current and upcoming talent in their fashion industry, saying the aim of the Fashion Week will be to promote designers and offer high-quality resources to consumers.

Hoping to become a top fashion country in their own right, the Council are inviting Egyptian designers residing in Egypt and overseas to apply for the spectacular happening.

The first edition of the Official Egypt Fashion Week is set to take place from 12 - 15 May 2023.