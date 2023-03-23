Daisy May Cooper tipped to be new M in ‘more comedic’ James Bond film

The British tabloid press is constantly trying to guess who will take over the James Bond mantel from Daniel Craig.

Will it be Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Regé-Jean Page, James Norton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson? They don't see to be able to wait until the official announcement and end the ceaseless speculation which never amounts to any form of accuracy.

However, tabloids have now turned their attention to another series regular: 007’s boss, M.

According to The Sun (so file this under ‘Rumour’ and ‘Chunky Fistful of Salt’), British comedy actress Daisy May Cooper is being eyed to take over the role, previously played by the likes of Bernard Lee, Judi Dench and more recently, Ralph Fiennes.

The rumour is supposedly fuelled by the actress' friendship with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is said to be consulting on Bond 26, in the same way she was drafted in for script polishing on Craig's last stint as Bond in No Time To Die (2021).

A 'source' told the paper: “Daisy is a close pal of Phoebe, whose involvement in Bond was such a success that it sparked an unlikely conversation. Suddenly the production team were getting excited about the prospect of really taking ‘M’ in a different direction. With Daniel leaving, it seemed the time to start looking at changes across the board and the dynamic between Bond and ‘M’ is at the heart of the films. So this opens the door to it being a bit lighter and more comedic going forwards — and will of course impact the direction the new 007 goes in too."

Who is Daisy May Cooper?

The 36-year-old trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and made her name in 'This Country', the BBC mockumentary about life in the Cotswolds. She wrote and co-starred in the comedy with her brother Charlie. It became a critical hit, winning three BAFTAs in 2018.

She also starred in another BBC show, 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' (2022), a six-part comedy-thriller series which she also co-wrote.

Still from This Country BBC

Recently, British tabloids have been – with heart-sinking predictability - all over May Cooper because of her new, slimmed-down and “Hollywood ready” body transformation, which she has attributed to the Keto Diet (a diet which involves consuming a very low amount of carbohydrates and replacing them with fat to help your body burn fat for energy).

The rags have persistently noted that the change occurred post-split with her ex-husband Will Weston and a five-month romance with chef Ryan Weymouth.

Daisy May Cooper AP - Getty

How serious are these rumours?

Not very.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has stated that there is currently no script for the 26th Bond film and that no one has yet been cast. She added that nothing would be announced before at least two years.

There’s that.

As for the ‘more comedic Bond’ aspect, it seems unlikely. Granted, there needs to be a sizeable reset post-Craig, but a return to sex jokes, slapstick noises when cars flip over and Roger Moore-era raised eyebrows seems farfetched. Especially since the series has been spoofed countless times, most famously with the Mike Myers Austin Powers films.

And even if there was some truth to this casting rumour, why are we assuming that because Daisy May Cooper comes from comedy that she would play M as Matron?

At any rate, you can expect this news to be debunked in the coming days and that the tabloids will throw out some more names in no time. We’re just covering the story because we here at Euronews Culture are huge fans of Daisy May Cooper – and if you haven’t seen 'This Country', get on it.

Or be prepared to be shaken AND stirred.