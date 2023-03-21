Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies aged 56

Paul Grant, who played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone, was found collapsed outside King's Cross station in London last Thursday afternoon.

The 4ft 4in actor, 56, who called himself “the king of the Dwarfs”, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced braindead. His family announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine.

A cause of death is yet to be announced.

Grant had struggled with substance abuse in recent years and his marriage had fallen apart.

Grant also co-starred with Tom Cruise in Legend (1985), David Bowie in Labyrinth (1986) and Val Kilmer in Willow (1988).

Mr Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Grant’s stepdaughter to raise funds towards his funeral. She wrote: “I’m starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send off he would want.”