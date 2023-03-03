Just two weeks after All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the winners of the BAFTA Film and Television awards, the nominations for the Games Awards have been released, and the frontrunners for game of the year are clear.

God of War Ragnarök is the one to beat with 14 nominations, including Best Game, EE Game of the Year, Artistic Achievement and in both performer categories. The atmospheric action-adventure game follows Kratos in his second outing in Scandinavia as he comes to blows with a pantheon of Nordic Gods.

The God of War series began in 2005 with the original Playstation 2 game set in Ancient Greece. This is the ninth instalment of the series and the first to be released on Playstation 5. With the latest game’s 14 nominations, the entry has become the most nominated in BAFTA history.

It’s also one of the highest achieving series at the BAFTAs, having already taken home eight awards across its previous iterations, tying it with the Call of Duty series and one award away from the Grand Theft Auto series’ record nine wins.

With no new nominations for the Grand Theft Auto series this year, God of War Ragnarök or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (which has four nominations) may steal its crown.

Kratos battles a monster in God of War Ragnarök SIE

The BAFTA Game Awards had its first ceremony in 2004 for the previous year’s games. This will be the Awards’ 19th edition and it has become known as one of the most prestigious awards in the gaming community.

At the most recent The Game Awards ceremony, which was held in December 2022, God of War Ragnarök was also the most nominated game and came away with six awards, the most of any that year. But it did miss out on the Best Game award to fellow BAFTA nominee Elden Ring.

Elden Ring has nine BAFTA nominations, in many of the same major categories. The dark fantasy role-playing game is directed by the acclaimed Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki with a storyline by Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin.

Stray BlueTwelve Studio

Both blockbuster gamesElden Ring and God of War Ragnarök are natural frontrunners for gongs at the BAFTAs, but nestled between their nominations is Stray, with nine nominations. The charming cat-simulator follows a stray cat on a platforming adventure as it navigates a world of robots and machines.

The EE Game of the Year award was first awarded in 2021 and is voted for by the public instead of the BAFTA academy.

Here are the nominations in full:

Best Game

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Audio Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

British Game

Citizen Sleeper

Olliolli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer III

Vampire Survivors

Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man's Sky

Family Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Not for Broadcast

We'll Always Have Paris

Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Stray

Tunic

Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Original Property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

SIFU

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Performer in a Lead Role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök

Performer in a Supporting Role

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök

Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

EE Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray