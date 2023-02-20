Pierre Palmade is in more legal hot water. Following on from his serious road accident under the influence of cocaine earlier this month, the French actor is now under investigation for possession of child pornography.

After a tip off from an unidentified man, police searched Palmade’s apartment in Paris’ 3rd arrondissement on Sunday (February 19) while an investigation was opened into the claims.

Officers left the 54 year old’s home with a number of bags containing his personal effects and a computer to be analysed by specialists.

Police confirmed they were investigating the veracity of the tipster’s claims alongside the investigation.

Authorities have ten days to conduct their probe into the claims against Palmade and, if found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000.

It’s been a terrible month for the actor and comedian, who’s well known for his struggle with drug addiction.

On February 10, he was involved in a head-on car crash south of Paris, leaving three people badly injured. A pregnant woman lost her baby, and her brother-in-law and his six-year-old son were taken to intensive care.

Palmade tested positive for cocaine, and was indicted for manslaughter and made to wear an electronic tag. He too was taken to intensive care, but his condition soon stabilised.

The comic actor has appeared in several Asterix movies and numerous TV and theatre shows. After the collision, Palmade’s sister released a statement saying he was “devastated” and “ashamed”.

Palmade was previously found guilty of taking cocaine in 1995 and was arrested in 2019 for another drugs offence. He has been vocal about his struggles with addiction and has frequently discussed them in media interviews.