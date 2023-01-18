The US actor Jeremy Renner has returned home from hospital after being seriously hurt in a snow plough accident on New Year's Day.

The accident left him in critical condition with major chest trauma and other injuries, according to a Renner representative.

In response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ TV series “Mayor of Kingstown," Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Jeremy Renner's response to invite to watch his latest show

Renner was run over by his own 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer in Nevada while trying to use it to free a relative's vehicle on a private road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Police are still investigating but have said there were no signs that Renner was impaired and no indication of any foul play.

The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.