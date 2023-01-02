The US actor Jeremy Renner, best known for playing the Marvel hero Hawkeye, has been seriously hurt in an accident while ploughing snow at his Lake Tahoe ranch in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

According to a spokesperson for the actor, his condition is "critical but stable" after he was airlifted to hospital on Sunday morning.

Renner is reported to have been the only person hurt in the accident and the local sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

On December 13, the actor shared a photo on Twitter, writing, "Snowfall at Lake Tahoe is no joke."

The region was hit by a winter storm on New Year's Eve, which left 35,000 homes without electricity. Much of the United States has been hit by the "blizzard of the century" over the past week, and at least 60 people have died nationwide.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is also a key star in the Avengers and Captain America films.