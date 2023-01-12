"Iconic, genius guitar player" Jeff Beck dies aged 78

Jeff Beck, one of rock music's most influential guitarists has died at the age of 78.

In a statement released on Wednesday his representatives said he died on Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.”

Beck rose to fame in the 1960's with the Yardbirds and went on the form the Jeff Beck band with Ronnie Wood and Sir Rod Stewart.

He became known as the guitar player's guitar player, a virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll; influencing generations of shredders along the way. He was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his preferred guitar, the Fender Stratocaster.

“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player — there will never be another Jeff Beck,” Tony Iommi, guitarist for Black Sabbath wrote on Twitter among the many tributes.

Beck was among the rock-guitarist pantheon from the late ’60s that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix.

He won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice - once with the Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009. He was ranked fifth in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”