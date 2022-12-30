Pioneering fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood will be missed.

The former primary school teacher was one of the most brilliant fashion designers of all time, a rebel with a flare of the theatrical, who injected her love for anarchy, fun, sex and the avant-garde into her iconoclastic designs.

She pushed the boundaries when it came to colour and print, and shaped the UK punk movement and street style in the 70s, earning her the title 'The Queen of Punk'.

Her frequently subversive and always cutting-edge designs were worn by actors, activists, musicians and artists across genres and gender.

She experienced something of a resurgence in the last few years, as a new generation of celebrities like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet could be seen on red carpets and awards shows draped in Westwood’s memorable threads.

From tartan chic, kilts, rips and safety pins to some flamboyant androgynous looks, she leaves a legacy like no other.

Here are some of Westwood’s most iconic looks.

The Sex Pistols Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren Getty Images

Westwood in SEX David Dagley - REX

Vivienne Westwood met Malcolm McLaren in the early 70s. His shop on Kings Road in London – which became the famed boutique SEX – was punk legend. She created the Sex Pistols’ iconic looks – from the pins to the straightjackets and the God Save The Queen shirts – and designed clothes for future Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde.

Sara Stockbridge -1987 Chris Barham - Shutterstock

Sara Stockbridge walks for Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week, 1987.

Showing up to receive an OBE Martin Keene PA ArchivePress Association Images

Showing up to receive an OBE from Queen Elizabeth in 1992 and bypassing all the strict style protocols by wearing a grey suit with no underwear.

90s runway look by Westwood Getty Images

Westwood’s FW90 “Portrait Collection,” an iconic moment in 90s runway fashion.

Carla Bruni - FW94 Getty Images

Carla Bruni – Fashion Week 1994.

Naomi Campbell - 94 Getty Images

Naomi Campbell – Fashion Week 1994

Kate Moss - 1995 Getty Images

Kate Moss walks for Vivienne Westwood's Erotic Zones Spring / Summer 1995 show.

Westwood with Laetitia Casta - 1996 Getty Images

Her bridal looks were the hit of the runways in the mid-90s. Here with French model Laetitia Casta at the Paris Fashion Week Fall / Winter 1996.

Pamela Anderson - 2009 Getty Images

Pamela Anderson wearing Westwood’s iconic upturned tutu at the Paris Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2009.

Emma Thompson - 2010 Fred Duval FilmMagic via Getty

Emma Thompson wearing a brown strapless Westwood design - and accompanied a pig, London in 2010.

Dita von Teese's wedding dress Getty Images

Queen of Burlesque Dita von Teese wearing a custom-made dramatic purple wedding dress by Westwood.

Westwood protesting - 2013 John Stillwell PA

Westwood actively supported climate causes and championed human rights throughout her life, including giving a shout out to the Just Stop Oil activists this year. She is here seen at a protest outside the Russian Embassy in London in support of the 30 Greenpeace activists charged with piracy at a Russian oil platform – October 2013.

Pharrell sporting Westwood's iconic Buffalo Hat - 2014 Getty Images

Pharrell Williams sporting the viral hat sensation designed by Westwood at the 2014 Grammy Awards. The Buffalo Hat was from Westwood’s Fall / Winter 1983 show.

Zendaya at the 2015 Academy Awards Getty Images

Zendaya at the 2015 Academy Awards wearing a custom bridal dress by Westwood.

Doja Cat - 2020 Getty Images

Doja Cat at the 2020 American Music Awards, wearing a Victorian-inspired outfit by Westwood.

Billie Piper - 2021 Karwai Tang - Wire Image via Getty

Billie Piper attending the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, wearing a powder-blue Westwood design.

Dua Lipa at the 2021 Brit Awards Getty Images

Dua Lipa at the 2021 Brit Awards, wearing a Union Jack trench from Westwood.

Timothée Chalamet - 2022 AP

Timothée Chalamet with a Westwood design at the premiere of this year’s Bones And All.

Harry Styles - 2022 Rolling Stone

Harry Styles on the cover of Rolling Stone this year, wearing some signature plumage courtesy of Westwood.

Vivienne Westwood (1941 - 2022)

Westwood posing for Vogue Jo Metson Scott -Contour by Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood (1941 - 2022) - You will be missed.