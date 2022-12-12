The 2023 Golden Globe nominations have been announced.

The top films in the Best Drama race are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick. Leading the way for Best Musical or Comedy are Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion and Triangle of Sadness.

You can see the full list of nominees below - but before the complete lowdown, here are the main talking points:

Wail, Banshees, Wail

Martin McDonagh’s terrific tragi-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin has emerged as early frontrunner.

It has picked up eight nominations: Best Picture – drama or comedy, as well as Best Director, Screenplay, Leading Actor in a comedy or musical (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), twice for Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan) and Best Score.

All deserving nods for one of our favourite films of 2022 – stay tuned to our daily Cultural Advent Calendar, which after celebrating the best of music and streaming, will be focusing on the very best of cinema in the coming days…

Close behind is Everything Everywhere All At Once, which picked up six nominations, followed by Babylon and The Fabelmans with five.

Fingers crossed for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which deserves every award it receives; and while it would be foolish to bet against Spielberg and his handsomely made but dispiritingly saccharine autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, here’s hoping that the award goes to a more deserving film.

But considering Hollywood's boundless love for itself, you can bet it won’t go home empty handed.

Notable snubs

Where are Keke Palmer and Stephanie Hsu, who both merited nods for their show-stopping performances, respectively in Jordan Peele's Nope and the aforementioned (and still brilliant) Everything Everywhere All At Once?

On that note…

Women, anyone?

No women are in the running for Best Director this year, and none of the 10 Best Picture nominees are directed by a woman.

This is somewhat baffling considering critically acclaimed films this year from Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Chinonye Chukwu (Till) and Sarah Polley (Women Talking).

Still, it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, as only nine women have been up for Best Director in the Globes’ 80-year history, and only three have won: Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1983, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland in 2020 and Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog last year.

Let’s all remind ourselves of this moment in 2018 courtesy of Natalie Portman:

And this leads us to…

Who really cares at this point?

No one asked for the return of the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2022 award show was dropped by NBC and rightly boycotted at the start of this year.

The Golden Globes have been plagued by scandals over the HFPA’s lack of diversity and questionable business practices (read: the privileged shenanigans from a provenly non-diverse group of so-called-influencers who dish out awards to the highest bidders). Despite the HFPA taking steps to reform itself by increasing the diversity of its voting pool and now banning its members from accepting gifts from studios (yep, that wasn’t the case before), it’s time to face facts: no one takes these nominations or awards seriously.

Tom Cruise, who has three Golden Globe statuettes, returned his awards last year as a mark of protest and this year’s Best Actor frontrunner Brendan Fraser (The Whale) announced last month he would not attend the awards ceremony after alleging that he was sexually assaulted in 2003 by Philip Berk, a longtime HFPA member and a former president of the organisation.

It’ll be interesting to see who else boycotts the ceremony come 10 January 2023 or if it’s all forgive and forget.

The organisation is clearly aware that it’s make-or-break time for them and they’re rather cynically trying to get the popular vote, luring in viewers with big blockbuster titles and safe bets for Best Drama: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick.

At least they got it right when they nominated Todd Field’s _Tár_…

So, begrudgingly, here's the full list of nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress, TV Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Cate Blanchett, TAR

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Director - Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture, Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC and streaming service Peacock on Tuesday 10 January.