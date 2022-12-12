The 2023 Golden Globe nominations have been announced.
The top films in the Best Drama race are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick. Leading the way for Best Musical or Comedy are Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion and Triangle of Sadness.
You can see the full list of nominees below - but before the complete lowdown, here are the main talking points:
Wail, Banshees, Wail
Martin McDonagh’s terrific tragi-comedy The Banshees of Inisherin has emerged as early frontrunner.
It has picked up eight nominations: Best Picture – drama or comedy, as well as Best Director, Screenplay, Leading Actor in a comedy or musical (Colin Farrell), Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), twice for Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan) and Best Score.
All deserving nods for one of our favourite films of 2022 – stay tuned to our daily Cultural Advent Calendar, which after celebrating the best of music and streaming, will be focusing on the very best of cinema in the coming days…
Close behind is Everything Everywhere All At Once, which picked up six nominations, followed by Babylon and The Fabelmans with five.
Fingers crossed for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which deserves every award it receives; and while it would be foolish to bet against Spielberg and his handsomely made but dispiritingly saccharine autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, here’s hoping that the award goes to a more deserving film.
But considering Hollywood's boundless love for itself, you can bet it won’t go home empty handed.
Notable snubs
Where are Keke Palmer and Stephanie Hsu, who both merited nods for their show-stopping performances, respectively in Jordan Peele's Nope and the aforementioned (and still brilliant) Everything Everywhere All At Once?
On that note…
Women, anyone?
No women are in the running for Best Director this year, and none of the 10 Best Picture nominees are directed by a woman.
This is somewhat baffling considering critically acclaimed films this year from Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Chinonye Chukwu (Till) and Sarah Polley (Women Talking).
Still, it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, as only nine women have been up for Best Director in the Globes’ 80-year history, and only three have won: Barbra Streisand for Yentl in 1983, Chloé Zhao for Nomadland in 2020 and Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog last year.
Let’s all remind ourselves of this moment in 2018 courtesy of Natalie Portman:
And this leads us to…
Who really cares at this point?
No one asked for the return of the Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 2022 award show was dropped by NBC and rightly boycotted at the start of this year.
The Golden Globes have been plagued by scandals over the HFPA’s lack of diversity and questionable business practices (read: the privileged shenanigans from a provenly non-diverse group of so-called-influencers who dish out awards to the highest bidders). Despite the HFPA taking steps to reform itself by increasing the diversity of its voting pool and now banning its members from accepting gifts from studios (yep, that wasn’t the case before), it’s time to face facts: no one takes these nominations or awards seriously.
Tom Cruise, who has three Golden Globe statuettes, returned his awards last year as a mark of protest and this year’s Best Actor frontrunner Brendan Fraser (The Whale) announced last month he would not attend the awards ceremony after alleging that he was sexually assaulted in 2003 by Philip Berk, a longtime HFPA member and a former president of the organisation.
It’ll be interesting to see who else boycotts the ceremony come 10 January 2023 or if it’s all forgive and forget.
The organisation is clearly aware that it’s make-or-break time for them and they’re rather cynically trying to get the popular vote, luring in viewers with big blockbuster titles and safe bets for Best Drama: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, and Top Gun: Maverick.
At least they got it right when they nominated Todd Field’s _Tár_…
So, begrudgingly, here's the full list of nominees:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress, TV Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
- Cate Blanchett, TAR
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Director - Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture, Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- TAR
- Top Gun: Maverick
The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC and streaming service Peacock on Tuesday 10 January.