Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of this year's visual arts Turner Prize.

Fruit, seeds, plants and vegetables are recurring themes in her installations, representing displacement, fragmentation and alienation.

Ryan was recognised for her work which includes an exploration of the Covid pandemic.and Windrush Generation.

What is the Turner Prize?

The Turner Prize is named after the radical 19th century British painter JMW Turner. In his time he was considered controversial and innovative but today is regarded as one of the greatest British artists. He left behind more than 550 oil paintings, 2,000 watercolours, and 30,000 works on paper.

This prize was launched in 1984 by a group called the "Patrons of New Art" under the directorship of Alan Bownesss and is one of the world’s best-known prizes celebrating British artistic talent.

To be eligible for the award, the Tate organisation who hosts it says ‘British’ can mean an artist working primarily in Britain or an artist born in Britain working globally."

There is no age limit to win this award as artists can have breakthroughs at any moment in their lives.

Winners receive £25,000 while short listed contenders receive £5,000.

Notable laureates include Anish Kapoor, Grayson Perry, Damien Hirst and Steve McQueen.