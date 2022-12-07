From the 9th of December, we’ll be bringing you a live feed of classical concerts from Armenia.

Euronews Culture will livestream this year’s Khachaturian International Festival. Established in 2013, the annual festival brings together some of the world’s greatest classical talents to the capital of Yerevan.

The festival is named after Aram Khachaturian, an Armenian conductor who was born in Georgia and is considered one of the most important conductors of the Soviet era, alongside the musicians Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich.

The Euronews feed will bring performances from the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

Artistic Director Sergey Smbatyan will conduct a variety of performances highlighting cross-cultural dialogue through music, as well as a celebration of Khachaturian’s legacy.

Previous musical guests have included John Malkovich, Zakhar Bron, Maxim Vengerov, Sergey Khachatryan, Mayu Kishima, Ning Feng, Boris Berezovsky, Gloria Campaner, Alexander Romanovsky and Narek Hakhnazaryan.

The upcoming performances will be:

9 December

Khachaturian Jazz

Jazz arrangements of Aram Khachaturian’s compositions will be performed by Vahagn Hayrapetyan as soloist on piano with Armen Hyusnunts, Martin Ulikhanyan, Andranik Berberyan, and Sergey Smbatyan conducting.

15 December

A concert programme of two pieces from Khachaturian’s ballet ‘Spartacus’ and three piano concertos.

The piano soloist will be Massimo Spada with Sergey Smbatyan conducting.

17 December

A concert programme with works by Leonard Bernstein and Friedrich Gulda. Smbatyan will conduct with Anastasia Kobekina as cello soloist.

20 December

An Antonín Dvořák violin concerto followed by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s ‘Scheherazade’. Carmine Lauri will solo on violin with Sergey Smbatyan conducting.