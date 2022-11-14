The US comedian and TV presenter Jay Leno has been treated for serious burns after an alleged freak accident involving one of his cars at his LA home.

The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged after one of his cars burst into flames.

In a statement to Variety, Leno said, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire wasn't immediately clear. The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late night TV hosts, attracting around 4.8 million viewers to his five nights-a-week show. In 2009, he left the show and was replaced by Conan O' Brien. However, he returned a year later when ratings dropped and remained in the chair until 2014 until Jimmy Fallon took over.

An avid car collector, since leaving "The Tonight Show," Leno began his own TV series called "Jay Leno's Garage" in 2015 and started hosting the "You Bet Your Life" revival in 2021.