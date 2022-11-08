Leslie Phillips: Carry On and Harry Potter actor dies aged 98

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips, known for his roles in several Carry On films and the Harry Potter series, has died aged 98.

Phillips had an illustrious career on stage and screen, particularly in the Carry On films - which included Carry On Nurse, Carry On Teacher, Carry On Constable and Carry On Columbus. He became well known for his catchphrases "Ding Dong", "Well, hello", and "I Say!".

Phillips was also familiar to younger fans as the voice of the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter films.

The actor starred in more than 200 films, TV and radio series over his eight-decade career, with films as varied as Out of Africa, Empire of the Sun and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and series such as Tales from the Crypt, Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat, Marple and The Catherine Tate Show.

For 17 years, he also appeared alongside Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee on hit BBC radio show The Navy Lark.

Leslie Phillips and Jon Pertwee starred in The Navy Lark Getty Images

Leslie Phillips as Maxton in Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun, starring opposite a young Christian Bale Warner Bros

In 2006, the actor starred in Hanif Kureshi's film Venus alongside Peter O'Toole, a performance for which he was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor.

Several paid their respects on social media.

He was made an OBE in the 1998 Birthday Honours and was promoted to CBE in the 2008 New Year Honours.

The star died "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed.