A number of activists from a group called "Last Generation" threw pea soup at a Vincent van Gogh painting on Friday at an exhibition in Rome. They also glued their hands to the wall of the gallery.

"The Sower", an 1888 painting by the Dutch artist depicting a farmer sowing his land under a dominating sun, was exhibited behind glass and undamaged according to media reports.

But the protesters warned that they'll continue with such actions until more attention is paid to climate change. Four people were arrested, according to news reports.

Climate activists have carried out a series of attacks in Europe in recent weeks using soup, cake or mashed potatoes.

They have targeted masterpieces such as the "Mona Lisa" by Leonardo da Vinci in the Louvre in Paris and "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer at the Mauritshuis museum in the Hague.

In October, the UK based group "Just Stop Oil" threw tomato soup over Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery.

All of the paintings were undamaged.