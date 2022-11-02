A celebration of dance across the globe and on a small screen near you: That’s the aim of this year’s World Ballet Day, which is returning for its ninth year on Wednesday.

More than 50 of the world’s top ballet companies are virtually opening their doors to audiences, through live streaming events that offer a peek into what life is like for dancers. Dance enthusiasts on every continent can sit in on classes, rehearsals, and training sessions, and even hear from some of their favourite artists.

Here at Euronews Culture, we’ve put together a list of which live-streamed events you should catch from Europe’s top companies. They’ll be available on replay for those who can’t catch them live.

Royal Opera House - 12 pm to 4 pm CET.

The Royal Ballet’s four-hour live stream gives viewers a sneak preview of some of the season’s highly anticipated productions, including Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling and A Diamond Celebration, marking 60 years of the Friends of the Royal Opera House. Watch rehearsals, sit in on company class and hear from up-and-coming talent at the Royal Ballet School.

The Royal Ballet's livestream features company class, rehearsals and behind-the-scenes exclusives.

Polish National Ballet - From 12 pm CET.

The Polish National Ballet is giving insights into their next show, Giselle. Hosted by corps dancer Remy Lamping, the broadcast will feature rehearsals and interviews with dance legends like Maina Gielgud, who was invited to stage her version of Giselle in Warsaw.

The Polish National Ballet's livestream features interviews with its directors and dancers.

Opera de Paris - From 12 pm CET.

Sit in on morning class in Paris’ legendary Palais Garnier and catch a rehearsal of Rudolf Nureyev’s version of Swan Lake, featuring “étoiles” Valentine Colasante and Paul Marque.

The Opera de Paris is opening its doors to company class and rehearsals in the Palais Garnier.

Stuttgart Ballet - From 1:15 pm CET.

Watch a live rehearsal of Edward Clug's The Nutcracker, streamed from the rehearsal stage of the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, one of the most renowned ballet schools in the world.

One of Germany's top companies gives viewers a peek into rehearsals for this year's "Nutcracker".

Wiener Staatsballett - From 3 pm CET.

The Vienna State Ballet is giving a peek behind the curtain as dancers prepare for Martin Schläpfer’s Dornröschen (Sleeping Beauty), with rehearsals, backstage impressions and excerpts from the premiere.

Take a look backstage at Vienna State Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty.

Dutch National Ballet - From 4 pm CET.

The Dutch National Ballet is live-streaming a full company class and rehearsal with coaching by ballet master Larissa Lezhnina, followed by a pas de deux from The Sleeping Beauty by Olga Smirnova and Victor Caixeta. The Amsterdam-based company is also releasing a new series of online ballet classes on YouTube, which it debuted during the Covid-19 pandemic.