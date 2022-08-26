Rendez-Vous Culture: Must see events to end summer on a high

These are some of the key cultural and artistic events happening around Europe before summer (sadly) comes to an end -- they are not to be missed!

Simon Hantaï: The Centenary Exhibition (France)

At the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, there is a spectacular exhibition devoted to the French-Hungarian painter Simon Hantaï, a masterful figure of abstract art, whose birth is being celebrated this year.

Starting with the iconic painting 'Ecriture Rose', the exhibition aims to retrace the artist's career by displaying more than 130 of his masterpieces, spread over nearly 3000m2 of space.

It will showcase the artist's major periods, alongside paintings by the renowned Henri Matisse and Jackson Pollock.

Many of the works have never been exhibited before and are -- for the most part -- large format paintings from the second half of the 20th century.

Biennale Arte (Italy)

The Biennale di Venezia, created at the end of the 19th century, has established itself as one of the most prestigious artistic events of the year in Italy.

Tourists and art lovers visiting Venice have until 27 November to enjoy contemporary creations by artists from all over the world.

This year marks the 59th edition of the International Art Exhibition and is for the first time curated by an Italian woman.

Cecilia Alemani is the fifth woman to hold the prestigious position and aims to "give voice to artists to create unique projects that reflect their visions and our society."

This year's Biennale, with its programme and its generic title "The Milk of Dreams", is a must-see event, which aims to use art to re-enchant a world in the midst of ecological and political upheaval.

Musikfest Berlin (Germany)

The Berlin music season opens this weekend with the Musikfest, featuring no less than 50 works by more than 40 composers.

Berlin's leading orchestras, the Berliner Festspiele in cooperation with the Stiftung Berliner Philharmoniker, will present this year's edition, while the most prestigious orchestras from Europe and around the world will also be flaunting their talents.

The festival not only attracts hundreds of musicians but also thousands of classical music lovers from all over the globe.

33 ensembles in total and numerous soloists from Berlin and abroad will gather for an event that will end the summer on a high note.

Watch the video above to find out more.