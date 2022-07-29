The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is showing its support for the England women's football team ahead of Sunday's European Championship final against Germany by showcasing LEGO miniatures of the team.

Two model makers used 874 pieces to reproduce the famous players, among them captain Leah Williamson and stars Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp, who's already a big lover of all things LEGO.

Chief Model Maker at LEGOLAND, Paula Laughton, says it was a real labour of love to put the assemble the exhibition: "So we had two more model makers - one did all the hair details and one did all the bodies. And then we put them together. And it took about 16 hours or all in all to complete."

"Each of the players took 38 LEGO pieces, on average a minifigure is 34 pieces. So obviously to pose them, we had to put some extra bricks in."

The team will be displayed at the resort's Miniland attraction throughout the summer.

England Women beat Sweden Women 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane, securing their place in the final.

They will face eight-time champions Germany in the final, who defeated France 2-1 in their semi to book their place in Sunday's showdown.

Check out the video above for a closer look at the LEGO Lionesses