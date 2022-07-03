Former Daft Punk member goes from electronic dance to classical

French electronic dance legends Daft Punk are not normally associated with Opera or classical music but choreographer Angelin Preljocaj thinks differently.

For his latest work, "Mythologies," he's brought in the ex-duo's Thomas Bangalter, who's written his first piece for a symphony orchestra.

"There are a lot of influences from baroque music," explained conductor Romain Dumas, "Thomas is impassioned by Bach, by Vivaldi, by the purity of writing, the purity of style".

"Working with Thomas Bangalter is also a great experience, so I wanted to take advantage of that, " added choreographer Angelin Preljocaj.

"For several years, we wanted to do something together," said the 65-year-old Frenchman, "I asked him if he was interested in writing for an orchestra, he really wanted to, long before the separation from Daft Punk."

Bangalter and former Daft Punk member Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo announced the ending of their partnership in February 2021 after 28 years.

"Mythologies" is running at the Grand-Théâtre de Bordeaux until July 10, before going on a 37-date national tour.