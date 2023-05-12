Daft Punk release 10th anniversary edition of 'Random Access Memories'

The album features several previously unreleased tracks using audio from rehearsals, offcuts and behind-the-scenes chatter.

An expanded 10th-anniversary reissue of Daft Punk's cult album ‘Random Access Memories’, has been released featuring 35 minutes of previously unreleased music.

The French duo premiered a previously unreleased track that is featured on the album. 'Infinity Repeating' was a demo for the album, which is probably best known for its hit 'Get Lucky', which includes the voice of Pharrell Williams and the guitar of Nile Rodgers.

The track is one of nine recorded in 2013 but never released and features The Strokes singer Julian Casablancas and US rock band The Voidz.

In March, Daft Punk shared the first unreleased track from the album; a "documentary track" entitled 'The Writing of Fragments of Time'. The eight-minute-long demo consists of audio from rehearsals, offcuts and behind-the-scenes chatter between the Robots and collaborator, UK Garage legend Todd Edwards.

Last month they also released a six-minute studio outtake of the Nile Rogers collaboration ‘Give Life Back To Music’. In a statement, the duo said their desire was to “give listeners a look at the evolution of the track, and showcase the importance of all of the elements and how they work together to create the final result.”

'Random Access Memories' was named the best-selling dance music vinyl album of the 2010s.

Daft Punk announced their break up in February 2021 after a groundbreaking 28-year run.

In April, former Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter released his first solo album 'Mythologies' featuring an orchestral piece he wrote for a ballet of the same name.