Step aside Margot Robbie, there's a new Barbie in town.

In honour of the 50th anniversary of music legend David Bowie's 'Hunky Dory' album, the creators of Barbie have released a new doll inspired by the late icon.

This isn't the first time Bowie has been honoured by Barbie - three years ago a Ziggy Stardust-inspired doll was released.

The newest edition replicates the powder-blue suit worn by Bowie in the 'Life on Mars?' music video and also features his signature blue eyeshadow and 70s hairdo.

Hunky Dory, released in 1971, was Bowie's fourth studio album and features hits including 'Changes', 'Oh! You Pretty Things' and 'Life on Mars?'.

Many credit the album as the time when Bowie started to truly find his unique style and voice, and it's acclaimed as one of his best works.

The doll is now available for preorder at major retailers and is on sale for $50 (€48) online.