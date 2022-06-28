With the last two years of COVID-19 ruining our travel plans, you might have (understandably) felt like it'd be tempting fate to book a festival for the summer.

As Glastonbury in the UK just showed, the summer season for festivals is already in full swing. If you didn't make it, you may have been listening on in envy as everyone from your friends to your grandma chats about their upcoming events.

Not to worry - we’ve rounded up a list of European music festivals that still have tickets available for the summer. Get in quick though, some are only a few weeks away...

Open'er Festival

Skunk Anansie at Open'er 2013 michal_bielecki licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

When: 29 June to 2 July

Where: Gdynia, Poland

Website: opener.pl

One of the largest music festivals in Poland, Open'er Festival will this year feature artists including Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons, The Killers and many more. Tickets are still available via the festival's website, including multi-day tickets and ticket-and-camping combos.

Afro Nation

Afro Nation will be held from 1-3 July in Portugal Afro Nation

When: 1-3 July

Where: Portimão, Portugal

Website: afronation.com

Billed as the world's biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation is held every summer on Praia da Rocha beach, just south of Portimão in Portugal. This edition sees global stars including Burna Boy, Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion. General admission and VIP tickets are still available via their website.

Rolling Loud Portugal

When: 6-8 July

Where: Portimão, Portugal

Website: festicket.com

If you can't get enough of the Algarve, why not come for Afro Nation and then stay on at Praia da Rocha beach for Rolling Loud, the "world's largest hip-hop festival". This will be the first Rolling Loud edition to take place in Europe. If you want to join the party, both general admission and VIP tickets are still available.

Mad Cool Festival

The Mad Cool festival in 2016. Wikimedia Commons / Yosoloyo

When: 6-10 July

Where: Madrid, Spain

Website: madcoolfestival.es

You might want to hurry a bit on this one, as tickets for some days of the festival are already sold out. There are still some day tickets and VIP tickets left for the last few days of the festival though, so get in quick if you want to see the likes of Arlo Parks and Aleesha.

Bilbao BBK Live

When: 7-9 July

Where: Bilbao, Spain

Website: https://www.bilbaobbklive.com/en/tickets-festival/

There are still around 2,000 tickets going for one of Spain's most exciting music festivals. With a great line-up including massive stars like LCD Soundsystem, Stromae, and the Pet Shop Boys, it's a camping event not to be missed in the Spanish sun.

Tomorrowland Belgium

Tomorrowland 2017 main stage Wikimedia Commons

When: 15-17 July, 22-24 July, 29-31 July

Where: Boom, Belgium

Website: tomorrowland.com

One of the world's biggest EDM festivals is now just around the corner. It's officially sold out after an additional ticket sale of returns at the beginning of June. But for those desperate to go, there is still some hope. You can register on the website's waiting list to get notified if tickets become available.

You can also get various accommodation and travel packages via the Tomorrowland website.

Lollapalooza Paris

This picture shows the Lollapalooza music festival logo at the Longchamp Hippodrome in Paris, on July 23, 2017. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

When: 16-17 July

Where: Paris, France

Website: lollaparis.com

This two-day festival in Paris will see global stars such as Imagine Dragons, Pearl Jam, Megan Thee Stallion and many more take to the stage at the Hippodrome Paris Longchamp. Plenty of tickets are still up for grabs, include one- or two-day passes, as well as VIP packages.

All Points East

When: 19-20 August, 25-28 August

Where: London, United Kingdom

Website: allpointseastfestival.com

Held over two weekends in London's Victoria Park, All Points East encompasses both concerts as well as free activities during the week. Tickets for the various headline shows (think Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds etc.) are still up for grabs, via the All Points East website.

July is round the corner, so snap up those tickets while they're still there!