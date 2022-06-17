Disneyland announces $110,000-a-ticket whirlwind world tour

Got some spare cash? Disneyland has announced an international tour of 12 of its parks in a private jet for the tidy sum of $110,000 (€104,000) per person.

The entertainment titan is proposing to fly 75 fans on a jet-set tour of its theme parks in California, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris and Florida.

Dubbed "Disney Parks Around the World - A Private Jet Adventure", the journey will last 24 days in total and, alongside the theme parks, ticket holders will be taken to the Taj Mahal in India, the Egyptian pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower.

This is the most expensive travel plan offered by Disney to date. The bill of $109,995 ($104,522) per person is only valid for couples, solo travellers will have to pay an additional fee of at least $10,995 ($10,452).

No discount is granted for children, who must be at least 12 years old to make the voyage.

"You will travel in luxury aboard a Boeing 757 configured for VIPs, operated by Icelandair, whose long-range allows direct flights to optimise the time spent in each destination," said Disney in a statement announcing the proposed globe-trotting trip.

On board the plane, travellers will enjoy personal access to "experts" who will be able to inform them about various aspects of their journey. Meanwhile, "leaders" and other Disney creatives will also meet them at certain points of the route.

They will "provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit," said Disney.

The trip begins in Anaheim at Disneyland Resort and ends in Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, visiting all the international Disney Parks in between.

Airfare to and from Los Angeles and back from Orlando are not included.

Booking begins on 20 June with several tiers.

Tickets will first be offered to "previous adventures" who have travelled to more than 3 Disney Land parks, then Golden Oak Members and finally the general public.