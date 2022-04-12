Comedian and actor Claude Véga, considered in France the father of modern imitation, died Monday in Paris at the age of 91, according to his companion and press officer.

Born Claude Thibaudat, he had his heyday in the 1970s and 1980s.

"He had been very tired for several weeks, he passed peacefully," Arlette Goupy, his companion and press attaché, told AFP. He died at Bichat Hospital.

Véga pioneered the embodying of female celebrities on stage such as popular French singer Barbara, and performed at Bobino, opening for Edith Piaf and Charles Trénet.

He was then regularly invited to appear on television.

A childhood friend of François Truffaut, he had a role, that of a disturbing strangler, in the film "Domicile marital" (1970) by the iconic filmmaker.

Véga poses with the insignia of Officer of Arts and Letters presented by the Minister of Culture Fredéric Mitterrand. Paris 2010 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP

At 60, he gave up impersonations to devote himself to the theatre, his other passion, along with drawing.

He was particularly successful with "Piaf, je t'aime" at the Cirque d'hiver (1996), a show that received two nominations for the Molières.

Véga was an officer in the Order of Arts and Letters.