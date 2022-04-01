French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at 78

French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier, an author of many iconic portraits of world-famous personalities, died on Thursday aged 78. Without citing the cause of his death, the announcement was made on Demarchelier's official instagram account.

Born in the French city Le Harve in Normandy, he moved to Paris in his twenties. Demarchelier was well known as Princess Diana's personal photographer. After establishing himself as a fashion photographer, he worked with high profile figures like Madonna, Beyonce, Jenifer Lopez, Cindy Crowford, Gisele Bündchen and many others.

Demarchelier's photographs appeared on the covers of the world's top magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazar, Elle, Glamour, Rolling Stones, Newsweek.

He co-operated with many fashion houses and contributed to the advertising campaigns of Dior, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, Yves Saint Laurent and many others.

Patrick Demarchelier attends the Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 ready-to-wear collection show at the Grand Palais in Paris. October 2, 2012 Martin Bureau/AFP

In 2018, seven women models accused Patrick Demarchelier of sexual assault. He denied these allegations.

Many celebrities, fashion designers, models, stylists, have paid tribute to the photographer following the news of his death, thanking him for his kindness, talent and contribution to their careers.

Demarchelier is survived by his wife Mia Demarchelier, three sons and three grandchildren.