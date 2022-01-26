For a tragic example of an indifferent society, look no further than the case of French photographer René Robert, who died of hypothermia on a crowded Parisian street.

According to numerous reports in French media, nobody stopped to help or check on Robert when he collapsed on January 19 in the middle of a bustling street in the French captial.

Many sources quote a friend of the deceased, the journalist and musician Michel Mompontet, who says his friend was "killed by indifference."

According to Mompontet, the 84-year-old photographer fatally succumbed to hypothermia after lying in the snow for six hours. No one paid attention to the man until 5 a.m., when a homeless man walking by called for help.

"I would really like to know the homeless person who, at 6 am, was the only human being to call for help," Mompontet later tweeted.