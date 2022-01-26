This content is not available in your region

See

'Killed by indifference': 84-year-old photographer René Robert dies in the snow on busy Paris street

Members of France's medical emergency service Samu demonstrate outside the National Assembly
Members of France's medical emergency service Samu demonstrate outside the National Assembly   -   Copyright  AGNES COUDURIER/AFP
By Euronews

For a tragic example of an indifferent society, look no further than the case of French photographer René Robert, who died of hypothermia on a crowded Parisian street.

According to numerous reports in French media, nobody stopped to help or check on Robert when he collapsed on January 19 in the middle of a bustling street in the French captial.

Many sources quote a friend of the deceased, the journalist and musician Michel Mompontet, who says his friend was "killed by indifference."

According to Mompontet, the 84-year-old photographer fatally succumbed to hypothermia after lying in the snow for six hours. No one paid attention to the man until 5 a.m., when a homeless man walking by called for help.

"I would really like to know the homeless person who, at 6 am, was the only human being to call for help," Mompontet later tweeted.

You might also like