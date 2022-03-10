Gérard Depardieu charged with rape and sexual assault by French court

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed on Thursday the indictment of Gérard Depardieu for rape and sexual assault stemming from a complaint by actress Charlotte Arnould, Paris Attorney General Rémy Heitz announced in a press release.

“The investigating chamber thus considers that there are, at this stage, serious or concordant indications which justify that Gérard Depardieu remains indicted,” for these facts dating from August 2018, declared Heitz.

The file now returns to the investigating judge "for further judicial information", added the Attorney General.

"I do not wish to comment," said Charlotte Arnould, present at the Court of Appeal at the time of the deliberations.

The case began in the summer of 2018.

The complainant Charlotte Arnould, born in 1995 and aged 22 at the time, presented herself to police in Lambesc in southern France at the end of August 2018, claiming to have been raped a few days earlier on two occasions in the Parisian home of the star, a mansion in the sixth arrondissement of Paris.

After numerous legal disputes, a Parisian investigating judge indicted Gérard Depardieu on December 16, 2020 for "rape" and "sexual assault", leaving him free without judicial control.

"I am innocent and I have nothing to fear", declared Gérard Depardieu to the Italian daily La Repubblica at the end of February 2021.