Sydney Opera House illuminates its support for Ukraine

The sails of the Opera House are illuminated with the colors of Ukraine's national flag on Feb 28, 2022, in solidarity with the country's people and government
By Euronews  with AP

The sails of Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House and the country's parliament in Canberra were lit up in blue and yellow on Monday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Australia has said it will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The Australian government's announcement Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending.

The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a €2.7 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support for the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since last week.

It has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's defence minister, Viktor Khrenin. Belarus is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

